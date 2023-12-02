Umno Sabah deputy chief calls for government-run English medium schools in Sabah

Umno Sabah deputy chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan urged the federal government to bring back government-run English medium schools in Sabah. Abdul Rahman said that he supports the usage of English as an alternative language of communication for official matters in Sabah.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabah also favours both BM, EnglishKota Kinabalu: StarSabah is in solidarity with the Sarawak Government on the issue relating to the use of both English and Malay as official languages in the state.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Gagal berfungsi baik, Ahli Parlimen cadang bubar J-KomAbdul Latiff Abdul Rahman berkata J-Kom gagal memberi penerangan isu harga barang dan Palestin.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Unwise not to allow Sabah to import rice, says StarKota Kinabalu: It is unwise to deny Sabah autonomy to import rice independently, Star Sabah said.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Sabah Credit Corporation launches Sabah’s first financial superappKota Kinabalu: Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC) launched Sabah’s first financial superapp, Yono, Thursday.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap: A Comprehensive Development Plan for SabahLABUAN: The Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap is a comprehensive development plan that spans various sectors of society, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Sabah Credit Corporation launches super-appSABAH Credit Corporation (SCC) on Nov 9 launched Sabah’s first financial super-app, Yono.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »