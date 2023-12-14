Tesla recalls over two million vehicles in the US due to Autopilot risks

Electric car maker Tesla has initiated a recall of over two million vehicles in the United States due to risks associated with the Autopilot software, the US traffic safety regulator said on Wednesday (Dec 13). In cases where vehicle operators misuse Tesla’s driver-assistance programme or fail to recognise when the system won’t work well, “there may be an increased risk of a collision,“ said a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects models across Tesla’s portfolio and will be addressed by an “over-the-air software remedy” typically performed remotely and not involving a trip to a repair shop. “While not concurring with the agency’s analysis,” Tesla agreed to “voluntarily administer a recall” to resolve the matter, NHTSA sai





