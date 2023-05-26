Sabah DAP and Sabah Pakatan Harapan to Support Sabah Government

Sabah DAP and Sabah Pakatan Harapan will continue to support the Sabah Government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor until the end of the term. This was among resolutions adopted at the party’s Sabah annual convention at the Hakka Hall, here, Sunday.

Its Secretary Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe said Sabah DAP also fully supports the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and is confident that Anwar’s leadership would ensure that Sabah obtains more resources and support for solving its problems. It said the party is committed to defending the rights of Sabah as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963, where the Federal Government must implement MA63 matters as soon as possible. He also said Sabah DAP would defend the seats it won in the 2020 Sabah State Election and would continue expanding to offer good services and progressive idealism to Sabahans





