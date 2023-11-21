China and Uruguay Upgrade Bilateral Ties for Trade and Investment

China and Uruguay upgraded their bilateral ties today, setting the stage for further trade and investment. Uruguay seeks deals abroad more beneficial than local trade bloc, while China aims for closer ties with South America for access to raw materials.





fmtoday » / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia PM says China visit ‘very positive’ for bilateral relationsSYDNEY, Nov 4 — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said today his much-anticipated visit to China to meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang marks a...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Zambry says Malaysia and India looking at using national currencies in bilateral tradeNEW DELHI, Nov 8 — Malaysia and India are looking at using national currencies in bilateral trade transactions to expand economic cooperation, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Philippines tells China to stop provocative actions in South China SeaMANILA, Oct 23 — The Philippines repeated its call for China to stop “provocative actions”, warning that its attempts to block Manila’s resupply missions to a disputed...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

China urges Philippines to stop dangerous manoeuvres and creating tension in South China SeaBEIJING, Oct 23 — China urges the Philippine side to take China’s concerns seriously, stop dangerous manoeuvres and stop creating more tension in the South China Sea, the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

US airs concerns to China about ‘dangerous and unlawful’ South China Sea actionsWASHINGTON, Nov 4 — The United States and China held “candid” talks on maritime issues yesterday, including on the contested South China Sea, and the US side underscored its...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

US airs concerns to China about 'dangerous and unlawful' South China Sea actionsGENTING HIGHLANDS: Over RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips have been stolen from a casino here.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »