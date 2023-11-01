Consumers will still buy poultry even if prices go up

Norhaslina Md Radzi told The Star that this is because chicken has become a household staple for many families. The 39-year-old mother of four from Ampang said she buys at least two birds at a time, which lasts for up to two days.

“I am afraid the floating price of chicken will make it expensive for us, so I would still prefer if they had a ceiling price. “My kids love to eat chicken, and they can even fry it themselves. So, for families like mine, we will still buy even if the price goes up,” she said when met at the Chow Kit market here yesterday.

Annie Yong, 66, said she wished retirees like her could continue to enjoy subsidies to deal with the rising cost of food. “I went to buy two breast parts and drumsticks, and this cost RM50. At this rate, I will have to cut down on expenses.

“Ideally, subsidies should continue, especially for retirees like me,” said the Kuala Lumpur resident. A survey of chicken stalls at the Chow Kit market in downtown KL found that the standard chicken was being sold at between RM9 and RM9.40 per kg on the first day that the government ended ceiling prices.Another homemaker, Azizah Mohammad, said her family is unlikely to buy less of the meat even if prices went up.

“I cannot reduce my purchase because I cook every day, so even if there is an increase, I still have no choice but to buy chicken,” said the 32-year-old.Although chicken prices have been floated, eggs are still subsidised and kept at a ceiling of 45 sen for Grade A, 43 sen for Grade B and 41 sen for Grade C in Peninsular Malaysia.

