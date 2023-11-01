Chicken price remains unchanged in Sabah

"I am not too sure what a price float would mean but I just hope it would not cause a spike in the price of chicken,” said 62-year-old homemaker Sheilla Jacob from Penampang. "This is to ensure that traders do not make unreasonable profits and manipulate the price of chicken in the market,” he said in a statement after surveying the prices of chicken in some areas around the city.

"Our officials will conduct patrols and checks on a regular basis to ensure that the sales of all food stock, essentials and other controlled items are in accordance with existing laws,” said Abas. For the record, the ministry's arm in Sabah has conducted 68,400 inspections on premises statewide between January and Oct 31 this year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Sabah saw no increase in chicken prices on first day of subsidy removalKUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing wants to know if there is anything wrong with him having an occasional drink of alcohol after a Perikatan Nasional MP called him out over his actions in a viral video.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Grab denies cross-country services, viral Thai rider travelling to Singapore for chicken rice fake (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — If you're thinking of ordering food from overseas after seeing a food delivery rider in Thailand flying to Singapore to buy chicken rice, hold the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Thai delivery rider goes viral for travelling to Singapore by flight to buy chicken rice (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — A food delivery rider was tasked to fly to Singapore from Thailand to satisfy a customer's cravings for the republic's chicken rice. A fellow...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Anak muda diajak ganding bahu bangunkan SabahKota Kinabalu: Ketua Menteri, Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor mengajak semua anak muda Sabah untuk berganding bahu bagi membangunkan negeri Sabah dan bersama-sama menjayakan Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: ‘Chicken price may drop below RM9.40 per kg’MANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Sibu chicken traders keep to existing price, but not ruling out hikeSIBU, Nov 1 ― Chicken sellers still maintain the existing price of chicken, but any future price changes would depend on those set by the suppliers. Chicken traders at the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕