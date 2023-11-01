Happy 80th birthday Jega, athletics superhero who flew

Looking back, Jega’s incredible careers in track and medicine began in tandem, both fields shaped by drive, determination, dedication and discipline. From giving Malaysian athletics a voice and heft on the world stage, to an equally illustrious career in medicine, he embodied the best of sport.

That connection is still there even if you never saw him in the flesh, or backfilled his exciting conquests from newspaper clippings and the runoff affections of others. Jega and Rajamani, Malaysia’s first sportsman and sportswoman of the year in 1967 for their feats a year earlier, were born nine days apart in 1943 in Kuala Kangsar and Tapah, Perak, respectively.

According to renowned sportswriter Terence Netto, Jega was the “toast of our mornings” when he ruled sprints from 1962 until the 1968 Mexico Olympics. “Jega symbolised what we could achieve in any field we chose to excel,” he said. “I am glad I was in the glow of that period of hope and accomplishment.”

: He was one of three teenagers Malaysia sent to the Rome Olympics in 1960, the other two being sprinter Shahrudin Ali, 18, and long jumper Kamaruddin Mydin, 17.Flying Sikh v Flying Doctor He became the first Malaysian, and second Asian, to qualify for an Olympic track semi-final, but chicken pox kept him out of the race.: Two years later at the Asian Games in Bangkok, Jega became Asia’s fastest man, retaining his 200m (21.5s) crown, winning the 100m (10.5s) in a photo finish, and flying home in 4×100 (40.6s).Retirement – and a smoke

