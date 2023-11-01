Check on prices despite the float

He said the Competition Act must be strengthened to resolve issues related to cartels, adding that the ministry had held engagements with the industry before deciding to float chicken prices. Chicken prices will be determined by market forces after the government ended chicken price controls and subsidies on Oct 30 as a move to reduce leakages enjoyed by foreigners and high-income earners.

“The majority of the sellers here at the Chow Kit market were selling between RM9 and RM9.40 per kg, which is still almost close to the last ceiling price,” he told the press after carrying out checks at the market yesterday with his officers.

“Chicken sellers should not indiscriminately increase their prices; if today’s price is RM9, don’t increase to RM10 or RM11. This amount can then be redirected to those in the chicken industry to help stabilise the price, he added.

