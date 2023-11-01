3rd man sentenced to jail for 2021 robbery of cycling star Cavendish’s home

Jo Jobson was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court, east of London, 18 months after officers first issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect. Jobson, who handed himself in to police in June this year, is the third man to be sentenced for the crime.

Cavendish, 38, and his wife Peta were at home with their children at the time of the robbery, which the judge said had a “dreadful” effect on the family. The cyclist had suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung in a crash at a track event in Belgium less than a week before the incident.

“To have to keep reliving the events of that horrific night, whilst trying to simultaneously heal from it is a tough path to tread,” they added in a statement read to the court.Widely considered the best sprinter of all time, Cavendish announced in May that he would bow out at the end of the 2023 campaign.

