BYD Malaysia opens online bookings for BYD Han EV

BYD Malaysia has opened online bookings for the BYD Han EV, which is set to be launched in Malaysia. The online booking form prominently mentions that the RM1,000 booking fee factors into the price of the car, unlike Tesla. We’re getting three variants – Dynamic, Premium and Performance – but prices are yet to be announced. The Han EV, or four-door coupe as its BYD Malaysia wants it to be known as, starts off with the Dynamic, which has a single motor driving the rear wheels.

With 204 PS (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, it gets from 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. A 61.4 kWh Blade lithium-iron phospate (LFP) battery offers up to 510 km in the NEDC cycle that our local distributor quotes. In the more realistic WLTP, it’s 460 km. Sitting in the middle is the Premium, which also has a single-motor rear-wheel drive configuration, but with a higher output and battery capacity. Here, the electric motor dishes out 313 PS (230 kW) and 360 Nm, which is good for 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. With a 82.5 kWh LFP battery, the quoted NEDC range is 650 km (570 km WLTP). The top Seal is the Performance, the only AWD dual-motor variant





