Malaysia's Yang di-Pertuan Agong Inaugurates Merdeka 118

During a recent magnificent ceremony, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah officially opened the majestic Merdeka 118, the newest architectural wonder that graces Kuala Lumpur’s skyline. The event, marking the finalization of the world’s second-tallest building following Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, was a significant milestone for the nation, representing its accomplishments and solidarity.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
therakyatpost » / 🏆 14. in MY
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.