Malaysia's Yang di-Pertuan Agong Inaugurates Merdeka 118

During a recent magnificent ceremony, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah officially opened the majestic Merdeka 118, the newest architectural wonder that graces Kuala Lumpur’s skyline. The event, marking the finalization of the world’s second-tallest building following Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, was a significant milestone for the nation, representing its accomplishments and solidarity.





