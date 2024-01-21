Glen Keane Gives Masterclass in Malaysia

On his first visit to Malaysia, Glen Keane, one of Walt Disney Animation Studio’s longest-serving lead character animators, was invited to give a masterclass to The One Academy students, alumni, industry professionals, and secondary school students on 13 January 2024 at EX8, Subang Jaya. Keane was named a Disney Legend after a career spanning nearly 40 years.

Having trained under Disney’s Nine Old Men, some of his well-known illustrations that are still beloved today include Beauty and the Beast, Tarzan, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, Aladdin, and Tangled. He was the recipient of the 1992 Annie Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in the Field of Animation, and in 2007, he received the prestigious Winsor McCay Award for his lifetime contribution to the field of animation. Despite his illustrious achievements, Keane remained humble and down-to-earth as he passionately shared what he learned throughout his ever-growing career with more than 700 people in the audienc





