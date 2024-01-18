BYD Seal Launching Soon in Malaysia

The BYD Seal is launching soon in Malaysia, as promised. This teaser appeared on the BYD Cars Malaysia Facebook page and it reads ‘Faster than your morning coffee – coming soon’. The caption asks ‘Any idea what we’re talking about?’ The answer is of course in the #SealTheSpeed hashtag. Dealers have sent out invites to car viewings from January 19, so that could well be the launch date – stay tuned.: Beyond Dreams Celebration event, exactly a year to the day it was first shown in the country.

We were told Q1 2024, which we’re now in., this one has an 800V electrical architecture like posh EVs such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. Size wise, its 4,800 mm length and 1,875 mm width is just hairs away from the BMW i4‘s 4,783 mm and 1,852 mm. The BYD – a dedicated, ground-up EV – has a longer wheelbase though; at 2,920 mm, the distance between its wheels is 64 mm longer. Expect three variant





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Leaked Document Reveals Details of 2024 Mazda CX-5 Variants in MalaysiaA leaked internal document provides information about the five variants of the 2024 Mazda CX-5 that will be sold in Malaysia, including updates and changes in design and features.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia to implement targeted subsidies programme in 2024Malaysia's Deputy Finance Minister, Rafizi Ramli, has announced that the country will implement a targeted subsidies programme in 2024. The programme will be based on individual and household income, and will be implemented through various mechanisms including subsidies cards.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia to Crack Down on Social Media Influencers Promoting Illegal GamblingThe Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) plans to launch an operation against social media influencers promoting illegal online gambling by the second quarter of 2024. MCMC is collaborating with the police and social media platforms to address the issue.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Exploring the Most Bizarre Foods in MalaysiaLet’s spice up the beginning of 2024 by exploring the most bizarre foods in Malaysia, including buffalo penis soup and sago worms.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

BMW i4 Now Available for Booking in MalaysiaThe BMW i4 is now open for booking in Malaysia, completing the initial local electric vehicle lineup. It comes with a high price tag and offers more standard features compared to the iX3 and iX.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »