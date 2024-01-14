Tommy Tiernan Show: Diversity of Guest Panel Earns Praise from Viewers

This weekend's Tommy Tiernan Show proved quite the hit as the diversity of the Saturday night centrepiece's guest panel earned the 'show to remember' tag from viewers. Like every other week, Tommy was joined by three guests whom he is unaware of until they walk on stage for their interview. Under the spotlight on Saturday night was a former international dominatrix, Irish comedian and friend of Tommy, David McSavage and Dancing With the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian.

Kicking off proceedings was first guest Miss Erica Storm, a former international dominatrix who discussed her career, battling common stereotypes about her profession and her her work to "own their kinks and fetishes"





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland AM's Tommy Bowe talks about the challenges of working in TVTommy Bowe discusses the ruthless nature of the television industry and the recent changes in shows and presenting line-ups in Virgin Media and RTÉ.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Late Late Show Christmas Special Features Maura Higgins and MorePatrick Kielty hosted another instalment of the Late Late Show on Friday night as a raucous line-up of well-known guests made for plenty of laughter and song on this Christmas special. This week's show featured former Love Island contestant and 'pride of Longford' Maura Higgins, comedians Pat Shortt and Deirdre O'Kane, Dancing with the Stars host Jennifer Zamparelli, and Irish comedian and musician Michael Fry. Maura Higgins' appearance on the show created a buzz as she was linked with stuntman Bobby Holland-Hanton during her trip to Ireland.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Hollywood Strikes May Impact TV Show Release DatesThis year's Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes may have an impact on the release dates of some TV shows. The article discusses the plot and cast of two upcoming TV shows, one based on a sci-fi novel and the other set in the Star Wars universe.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Ryan Tubridy’s new radio show reviewReview of Ryan Tubridy's new radio show on Virgin Radio UK debut

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Laura Woods open to full-time TV presenting after co-hosting The Today ShowLaura Woods, who filled in for Sinead Kennedy on The Today Show, says she would consider a full-time return to TV presenting in the future.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

RSA earns over €500,000 from no-show driving test applicantsThe Road Safety Authority (RSA) took in more than €500,000 from no-show driving test applicants last year amid criticism the system continues to allow drivers secure multiple successive learner permits simply by not showing up.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »