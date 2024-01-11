RSA earns over €500,000 from no-show driving test applicants

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) took in more than €500,000 from no-show driving test applicants last year amid criticism the system continues to allow drivers secure multiple successive learner permits simply by not showing up. Current regulations allow drivers to renew learner permits by making an appointment for a test but Parc, the road safety advocacy group which sought the data, has continued to express concern that many never sit the tests.

This year, moves toward reform have been promised by the Department of Transport, the Minister of State with responsibility for road transport, Jack Chambers, and the RSA, but Parc has expressed its doubts, citing years of procrastination. First and second learner permits are valid for two years, after which the time frame is reduced to one year unless proof is provided that a test has been taken and failed in which case the validity is extended to two years





