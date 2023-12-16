Late Late Show Christmas Special Features Maura Higgins and More

Patrick Kielty hosted another instalment of the Late Late Show on Friday night with a line-up of well-known guests including Maura Higgins, Pat Shortt, Deirdre O'Kane, Jennifer Zamparelli, and Michael Fry. Maura Higgins' appearance on the show created a buzz as she was linked with stuntman Bobby Holland-Hanton during her trip to Ireland.





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patrick Kielty excited to host Late Late Toy ShowPatrick Kielty talks about his excitement and surreal feeling of hosting the Late Late Toy Show, which will air on November 24th.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Patrick Kielty to Host Late Late Toy ShowPatrick Kielty has been hosting the Late Late Show since September, attracting an average of 830,000 viewers. Despite a drop in viewing figures in October, RTÉ insists viewers are positive about Kielty hosting the show. This Friday, Kielty prepares for the iconic Late Late Toy Show.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

New Late Late host Patrick Kielty to host his first Toy ShowPatrick Kielty will host his first Toy Show as the new Late Late host. The show is the biggest ratings hit of the year and showcases the best toys ahead of Santa's visit. Kielty takes over from Ryan Tubridy and his two sons will get to see their dad as presenter.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ryan Tubridy joins Virgin Radio as presenterFormer Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has signed a new radio deal with UK station Virgin Radio, where he will host a show from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday. He will also host a dedicated Irish weekend show. Despite not being well known in the UK, Tubridy is believed to be earning no more than €100k.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ryan Tubridy joins UK station Virgin Radio as presenterFormer Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has confirmed that he will be joining UK station Virgin Radio as a presenter. Tubridy will begin his new show on January 4 and will be relocating to London. He will head up the mid-morning show on Virgin Radio from 10am to 1pm Monday to Friday.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ryan Tubridy joins Virgin Radio as presenterRyan Tubridy, former RTE Late Late Show host, has announced he is joining Virgin Radio as a presenter. He will make his station debut in early January and will also host a dedicated Irish weekend show.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »