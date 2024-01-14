Electric scooter and bike batteries pose fire risk, warns Dublin Fire Brigade

The batteries used to power electric scooters and bikes are the fastest growing fire trend internationally, warns Dublin Fire Brigade. They can be explosive with shooting flames when faulty or improperly used. Leaving them unattended, charging them while asleep, or leaving them plugged in after they are fully charged can cause serious fires in seconds. The union representing DFB members calls for a comprehensive plan to train and equip firefighters to deal with the issue.





