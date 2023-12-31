Hollywood Strikes May Impact TV Show Release Dates

As can be expected, this year's Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes may impact some of the following TV shows' release dates. 'A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

' Alex Sharp, Benedict Wong, Ben Schnetzer, Eiza González, John Bradley, Jonathan Pryce, Jovan Adepo, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Saamer Usmani and Zine Tseng. Based on the hit sci-fi novel of the same name, the new TV show from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. 'The Acolyte is a Star Wars mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.' of The Boys, the world is on the brin





Powerful Earthquake Strikes Southern PhilippinesA powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines today, the US Geological Survey said, triggering fears of a possible tsunami as big aftershocks rumbled in the area.

Israel resumes air strikes in southern Gaza as offensive continuesEven before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired early on Friday, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had pledged to fight “until the end”. By midday Israel had resumed that fight with air strikes across Gaza, including in the south where it had sent thousands of civilians fleeing. Now, as the latest phase of Israel’s offensive is expected to target southern Gaza, Netanyahu faces a new set of pressures.

Israeli Air Strikes Kill Family Members in GazaRelatives mourn the deaths of the Abu Najili family who were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza. The family has suffered devastating losses, with 80 members killed since October 7th.

Strikes on Gaza Intensify as Truce Talks Grow 'Very Serious'Residents report heavy bombings and fighting in Gaza as communication links remain shut down. The Palestinian Red Crescent says ambulances are unable to reach casualties in Jabalia.

Israeli air strikes kill over 90 Palestinians in Gaza StripMore than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on two homes in the Gaza Strip. The strikes flattened two homes on Friday, one in Gaza City and the other in the urban refugee camp of Nuseirat.

Refugee Camps in Gaza Hit by Air Strikes as Biden Approves Weapons Sale to IsraelIsraeli planes have struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international calls for a ceasefire amid mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement.

