Tim Magee's Daydreams of Holidays and Giggling Rats

Tim Magee is a man with a plan – to escape winter by daydreaming of holidays to come in 2024 … Apparently rats laugh. Monkeys, I knew about. Dogs and cats, the jury is out. Although being very familiar with both, I choose to believe they do. But rats? I choose to believe they don’t. I have no particular fear or aversion to rats but really, what’s so funny? It is 4am on a January morning and, aside from being demented by the news and musing on giggling rats, it’s easy to be awake in your 50s.

There are the aul fella loo trips, which have reduced from three to one to occasionally none, as an accidental but welcome side effect of a random bottle of melatonin tablets I picked up in Italy. TMI Tim! Yes I know, but who else to talk to at this hour? Daydreaming in January is easier. One euro small coffees on zinc bars. Technicolour food markets. Warm rain. Snow-splashed mountains spied between palm trees. Earwigging a word here or there but not having a baldy of what’s in the local news. The safe scent of mozzie spray and a dash of Hawaiian Tropic for nostalgia. Tree frog





