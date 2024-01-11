Laura Woods open to full-time TV presenting after co-hosting The Today Show

Laura Woods would “never say never” to full-time TV presenting after co-hosting The Today Show this week. The popular presenter filled in for Sinead Kennedy, who is on maternity leave, to front the afternoon magazine show with Daithi O’Se on Monday and Tuesday. Laura is a well-known face having worked across RTE and Virgin Media over the years, before deciding to leave Ireland AM in 2021 and work freelance.

The timing doesn’t suit right now, but the TV star wouldn’t rule out a full-time return to presenting in the future. Laura told RSVP Live: “Never say never, because the nature of the business is fairly unpredictable. “You could decide to go one way and work in one capacity and then another opportunity comes up which you never considered before and you grasp it with both hands. “But I would say I’m very content working as a freelance broadcaste





