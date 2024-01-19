Protesters Doubt Viability of Community Hotel for Asylum Seekers in Roscrea

People protesting in Roscrea over the closure of a hotel to accommodate 160 asylum seekers have expressed doubts about a Government plan to establish a replacement community hotel in the town to cater for the needs of local people. Those protesting outside Racket Hall, which this week became home to some 17 asylum seekers, have also said that the Government plan will do nothing to address the fact that health and other services in the town are at capacity and cannot cater for more residents.

Noel Wright, who has been protesting outside Racket Hall since news broke last Thursday that the owners were closing it down as a hotel and turning into an accommodation centre for asylum seekers, expressed doubts about the viability of a community hotel in the tow





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister O'Gorman won't visit Roscrea amid ongoing protestMinister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said he has no plans to visit Roscrea in Co Tipperary where a protest is ongoing over plans to accommodate asylum seekers in a former hotel. The Minister will instead meet with councillors and TDs to discuss concerns about pressures on services in the town.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Tipperary Couple Host Wedding Reception in Same Hotel as Bride's ParentsRebecca O’Gorman and Kieran O’Connell from Tipperary got married in the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny - the same place that Rebecca's parents had their reception in 47 years earlier. They had a warm welcome with a red carpet and enjoyed a drinks reception with prosecco, bottled beers, canapés, and ice cream cones. The couple had a fabulous five-course meal in the newly-refurbished function room. The day went smoothly thanks to the amazing team at the hotel. The couple cherished the moment of seeing each other at the top of the aisle and enjoyed a private chat during their drive to Kilkenny.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

County councillors questioned over suspected arson attack on disused hotelTwo county councillors have been questioned in relation to a suspected arson attack at a disused hotel in Rosscahill, Co Galway that was badly damaged by fire. The fire on the night of December 16th damaged the Ross Lake House Hotel days before it was due to be used to accommodate 70 asylum seekers.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Talented Dancer Receives Award for 25 Years of Lord of The DanceThe talented dancer and his wife Niamh O'Brien joined Michael Martin at the Radisson Blu Hotel in County Cork to receive an award marking 25 years of Lord of The Dance. They joined Michael Martin and his wife Mary and a long list of well known faces and representatives from various charities at the 15th Marymount Hospice Ball. The talented dancer was presented with an award celebrating 25 years of Lord of The Dance, while attending the event at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year AwardsSome 12 sports and 15 women will be recognised at The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards in The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Friday. This is the annual event that brings together the cream of Irish women’s sport.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Protesters Doubt Viability of Community Hotel for Asylum Seekers in RoscreaPeople protesting in Roscrea express doubts about a Government plan to establish a replacement community hotel for asylum seekers in the town, stating that the town's facilities are already at capacity. The closure of a hotel to accommodate asylum seekers has sparked controversy.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »