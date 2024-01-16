Minister O'Gorman won't visit Roscrea amid ongoing protest

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said he has no plans to visit Roscrea in Co Tipperary where a protest is ongoing over plans to accommodate asylum seekers in a former hotel. Gardaí are examining a warning that During radio interviews on Tuesday, Mr O’Gorman said he would not be visiting Roscrea but would be meeting with councillors and TDs to discuss concerns about pressures on services in the town.

The Minister told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that people had a right to protest but it was not acceptable for those involved to block vulnerable people seeking to access their accommodation as had been the case in Roscrea





