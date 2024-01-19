Tusla faces contempt of court order over failure to comply with special care order

The High Court is being asked to find that Tusla is in contempt of a court order over its alleged failure to comply with a special care order made for a young teenager who is at “grave risk”. Lawyers moving the first stage of his application on Thursday afternoon said they cannot find any previous instance where an agency of the State in this jurisdiction has been brought to court for contempt.

Michael Lynn, SC, representing the boy suing through his mother, said an order made more than a month ago for the child’s detention in a special care unit is “simply being flouted” by Tusla (the Child and Family Agency





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High Court appoints provisional liquidators to prepaid card firmThe High Court has appointed joint provisional liquidators to a firm that issues prepaid cards allowing customers to buy goods and services throughout the European Union. The court heard PFS Card Services Ireland Ltd employs 144 people, 112 of whom are based in counties Wicklow and Meath.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Ryanair's Involvement in Travel-Related Cases in Swords District CourtRyanair is a frequent feature in travel-related cases heard in Swords District Court due to its proximity to the airport. In the last sitting before Christmas, Ryanair is scheduled to make three appearances, with one case settled and the other two proceeding as planned.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Circuit Court Judge Convicted of Sexual AssaultA Circuit Court judge has been convicted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court of sexually assaulting six young men on dates in the 1990s. The offences occurred on dates between March 1991 and November 1997 at locations in Co Dublin, during which time Gerard O’Brien was teaching at a second level school in Co Dublin.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Manchester United commits to Uefa competitions and Premier League after court rulingManchester United have pledged their commitment to Uefa competitions and the Premier League following a court ruling which appeared to open the door to a European Super League being revived.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Ireland to Challenge UK's Legacy Act in European Court of Human RightsThe UK's Legacy Act is not compatible with international human rights legislation, and Ireland plans to challenge it in the European Court of Human Rights. This is seen as a last resort after the British government ignored concerns raised by Dublin and others.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ireland Ranks High in International MetricsIreland is perceived as the third happiest and third most generous country, and the 18th best regarded country in the world. It has the highest quality of life in Europe and a low divorce rate. Ireland also excels in areas like literacy rate, life expectancy, and tertiary education.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »