County councillors questioned over suspected arson attack on disused hotel

Two county councillors have been questioned in relation to a suspected arson attack at a disused hotel in Rosscahill, Co Galway that was badly damaged by fire. The fire on the night of December 16th damaged the Ross Lake House Hotel days before it was due to be used to accommodate 70 asylum seekers. Local Fianna Fáil councillors Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh confirmed they have been interviewed by gardaí and Cllr Thomas said his phone was seized by gardaí on Saturday morning.

Both were highly critical of the decision by the Government to earmark the disused hotel for asylum seekers, but they also condemned the burning of the building





