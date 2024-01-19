The Surprising Benefits of Pessimism

Rather than berating herself for not being able to look on the bright side, Nathalie Marquez Courtney discovers the surprising benefits of seeing the glass half empty. My lessons in pessimism came from the most unexpected of places: my happy-go-lucky three-and-a-half-year-old son.

The kid who gets excited about a lap around the block on his scooter, who squeals with glee at an orange juice ice pop and who giggles at fake farts has also made me deal with some uncomfortable personal truths about how I think the world works. In general, I like to look on the bright side and had long believed in the importance of a positive outlook. My sunny disposition fell apart quicker than my kiddo’s tear-soaked tissues, though, when I realised that it wasn’t always that helpful to act as if everything was going to work out each time, every time. Like many a parent before me, I caught myself trying to temper his excitement at every turn. Yes, we do hope your friend is in class today – but maybe she won’t b





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

16-Year-Old Prodigy Shocks the Darts WorldA 16-year-old prodigy has reached the final of the Professional Darts Corporation world championship, surprising everyone in the sport. He will face either Luke Humphries or Scott Williams in the final.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

No Irish Cast Members on Love IslandThe absence of Irish cast members on Love Island is surprising and disappointing. The Irish islanders were known for their wit and iconic presence on the reality show. Fans are questioning why there are no Irish contestants returning for the new season.

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Experience the Natural Wonders of Europe on a Walking HolidayDiscover the physical and mental benefits of a walking holiday in Europe, including reconnecting with nature and escaping from everyday stresses. Explore Slovenia's majestic landscapes in Triglav National Park.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Winter Swimming and Sauna: A Perfect Combination for WellnessDiscover the health benefits of winter swimming and how a hot sauna can provide relief after a chilly dip. Explore local businesses near Portrane that offer this unique experience.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

16-Year-Old Prodigy Shocks the Darts WorldA 16-year-old prodigy has reached the final of the Professional Darts Corporation world championship, surprising everyone in the sport. He will face either Luke Humphries or Scott Williams in the final.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »