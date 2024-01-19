Peter O'Mahony named captain of Irish rugby team for Six Nations

Peter O'Mahony has been named captain of the Irish rugby team for the upcoming Six Nations tournament. This will be his 11th time captaining the team in his 13-year Test career. The decision has sparked some debate, with some questioning whether O'Mahony is the best choice. However, many believe that coach Andy Farrell made the right decision in selecting O'Mahony as captain. Other strong candidates for the role were Garry Ringrose and James Ryan.

It remains to be seen how O'Mahony will perform in his new role





