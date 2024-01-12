Irish Rugby Player Dave Kearney Moves to America

The Ireland fullback and Leinster rugby player announced last year that he had signed with the Chicago Hounds, a professional rugby union team in Major League Rugby. Dave Kearney and his wife Becca Mehigan have left Ireland as they jetted off for their new life in America. The Ireland fullback announced that he was leaving the Leinster rugby team after 14 years in May 2023, and would be joining the Chicago Hounds - a professional rugby union team in Major League Rugby.

They took to social media to share a snap of them surrounded by suitcases and their dog Kali, who’s making the journey with them. Georgie Crawford commented: “Chicago is so lucky to have you! The adventure of a lifetime awaits. Enjoy every second guys we are cheering you on all the way”. Dave’s brother Richard said: “Good luck guys! Kali front and centre - the dog handler’s gonna earn their money on that flight”. She explained: “Thank you for all the well wishes. Saw this the morning we were waiting to board our flight to Portugal for our wedding and thought of it as a little reassuring sign from Da





Maintaining Competitive Provincial and National Teams in Irish RugbyMaintaining competitive provincial and national teams is a balancing act for the IRFU but it has served Irish rugby well. Maybe Rassie Erasmus and South African rugby have it sussed. Unlike the vast majority of their international rivals – be they New Zealand, France, England, Ireland or even Wales, to a degree – they permit their players to play abroad, so allowing Japanese, Top 14, Premiership and Irish provinces to pick up much of the financial slack while players accumulate game time in a variety of competitions.

Rugby Union: The Myth of the Amateur EraThe article discusses the misconception that rugby union was better in the amateur era and argues that the modern game is of higher quality. The author challenges nostalgists to watch matches from the amateur era and highlights the lack of skill and focus on contact in those games.

Controversial Rugby Safety Poster Sparks Outcry and Rule ChangesThe tackler in a rugby safety poster was portrayed in a dangerous position, leading to outcry and changes in the rules. The RFU had to remove the poster and revise the wording of the rules.

Don’t try to cut down Leinster’s tall poppy, hail the home-grown excellenceMatt Williams discusses Leinster's success in European club rugby and their home-grown talent.

Tattoo Reminds Rugby Player of Late Brother's Battle with CancerAlex Nankivell, a rugby player, carries his late brother's name with him through a tattoo. His brother, William, fought neuroblastoma and passed away at the age of four. The tattoo serves as a reminder for Nankivell to be grateful for his own opportunities in life.

The Lions: A Rich History or an Archaic Institution?Players and fans have differing opinions on the significance of the British and Irish Lions in rugby.

