Peter O'Mahony's influential return leads Munster to stunning away win

There was a lot going on during the build up to kick-off at Toulon's Stade Felix Mayol on Saturday. Champions Cup days in France always means plenty of noise and colour and the home support were particularly boisterous ahead of their round three meeting with fellow European royalty Munster. On his first appearance since stepping down as captain, Peter O'Mahony was the last man out for Munster.

Having held the role for a decade, it must have been a strange experience for O'Mahony but the flanker delivered a typically influential performance as Munster pulled off a stunning away win to save their Champions Cup season. His return was an important part of the story





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Munster secure bonus point win against Toulon in Champions CupMunster secured a bonus point win against Toulon in the Champions Cup, moving closer to the Round of 16 and keeping the possibility of a home tie alive. Jack Crowley played a principal role in the victory, with two of Munster's tries coming from his kicking game. Other standout players included Thomas Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes, Tadhg Beirne, and Peter O'Mahony.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Munster's Bonus-Point Win against ToulonMunster Rugby team records a superb bonus-point win against Toulon in the Champions Cup, with tries from Nankivell, Zebo, Ahern, and Nash.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Simon Zebo enjoying superb form with MunsterSimon Zebo is currently enjoying a superb run of form with Munster, sparking talk of a possible return to the Irish national team.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Another bad break for Harry Byrne as injury denies chance to impress for LeinsterToulon v Munster preview: Peter O’Mahony returns from injury while Joey Carbery is named on the bench. His misfortune gives Ciarán Frawley additional game time in the 10 jersey.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Leinster faces tough challenge in rainy derby match against MunsterLeinster faced a challenging match against Munster in the rainy conditions of a festive derby. Despite missing key player Jamison Gibson-Park, they put up a strong fight against Munster's growing star Craig Casey.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Leinster Continues Dominance over Munster in URCLeinster secures another win against Munster in the URC, marking their sixth win in their last seven encounters. Munster ends up on the losing side with a 9-3 defeat.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »