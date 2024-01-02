Maintaining Competitive Provincial and National Teams in Irish Rugby

Maintaining competitive provincial and national teams is a balancing act for the IRFU but it has served Irish rugby well. Maybe Rassie Erasmus and South African rugby have it sussed.

Unlike the vast majority of their international rivals – be they New Zealand, France, England, Ireland or even Wales, to a degree – they permit their players to play abroad, so allowing Japanese, Top 14, Premiership and Irish provinces to pick up much of the financial slack while players accumulate game time in a variety of competitions. The Springboks liberally select South African players based in those leagues and mix them in with home-based players whose franchises now compete in what was once the Celtic League and the European Cup, while still playing in the Rugby Championship during what is for many of these players the supposed off-season, not to mention their end-of-year tours





