Man Utd contingency plan takes a twist as Potter's name confirmed on shortlist

However, the Sun reported last month that Potter could be approached by United if Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS decided against keeping Ten Hag. Ratcliffe, 70, is poised to purchase a minority 25 percent stake in the Red Devils and he is expected to overhaul the club's support staff once in position at Old Trafford.

Now, Potter has emerged as one of the frontrunners to take over as the Sweden national team boss after Janne Anderson stepped down. His resignation came as Sweden's failed to qualify for Euro 2024, with Belgium and Austria comfortably progressing from Group F.

Mllerberg told TV4: "You can say this: The list that is on names and that I have been sent to me or that I am reading... it is clear that he is part of that list. "We'll see what we filter down and who is interested in this role.

After leaving Ostersunds in 2018, Potter moved back to England and joined Championship club Swansea. Following a successful first season in South Wales, Potter was on the move again, however, and teamed up with Tony Bloom at Brighton following the departure of Chris Hughton.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Sir Bobby Charlton's cause of death confirmed after Man Utd legend's passingEnglish football entered a period of mourning following the death of Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton - who won the World Cup and Ballon d'Or in 1966 - last month

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Premier League managers' safety ranked after Man Utd decision on Erik ten HagThe likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta don't have to worry about their job - but the same can't be said about Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Jim Ratcliffe plans to change Erik ten Hag's role after damning Man Utd reviewErik ten Hag has had a big say when it comes to Manchester United's transfer business since joining the club, but that could all change once Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in power

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: RIo Ferdinand makes claim about real reason Jude Bellingham rejected Man UtdJude Bellingham's stellar year with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid was rewarded on Monday when he was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the world's best player aged under 21

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Maguire's stance on Fernandes as Man Utd captain after brutal Keane verdictFormer Manchester United captain Roy Keane has been critical of Erik ten Hag's decision to hand the armband to Bruno Fernandes after taking the role away from Harry Maguire

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Eddie Howe's X-rated Newcastle team talk before blowing Man Utd awayNewcastle manager Eddie Howe led the team to a top four finish in his first full season in charge with victory over Manchester United playing a big part

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕