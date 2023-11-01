Amber Barrett omission underlines increasing competition in Ireland squad

“What they need to do is just between me and them,” Gleeson told the Irish media after last night’s 1-0 win. While not deviating far from her preferred XI, the FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football has utilised her full compliment of five substitutes on three occasions, with rising trio Abbie Larkin (18), Izzy Atkinson (22) and McLaughlin (20) among those seeing increased opportunity — both from the bench and the outset.Gleeson appears to be favouring youth.

“These young players are coming through. The only way to give them experience is to give them minutes. I think they’re holding their own. If you make a mistake it’s not a big deal, you just go again. That’s what the girls are doing now for each other so it’s really positive for the staff to see.”

Goalkeeper Brosnan is the undisputed number one, having earned her 30th cap on Tuesday night. Grace Moloney appears second in line, with Megan Walsh and the uncapped Sophie Whitehouse alternating in the two squads. Naoisha McAloon and Katie Keane are among other back-up options.Gleeson hasn’t strayed from Quinn, Caldwell and Fahey as her back three, but competition in this department is particularly high.

Midfield Tyler Toland has been a mainstay in midfield through this new era, with Megan Connolly among those in and out as a result. Ruesha Littlejohn will hope to join Lily Agg in challenging imminently, with Sinead Farrelly and Jamie Finn offered valuable chances most recently.

Aside from McCabe and Atkinson, Megan Campbell, Chloe Mustaki , Tara O’Hanlon and Éabha O’Mahony are also suited to left-wing back, with Marissa Sheva pushing to get back into contention with Payne and Larkin on the other side.

