Maguire's stance on Fernandes as Man Utd captain after brutal Keane verdict

However, there have been question marks over the Portuguese midfielder's suitability for such a role in the past after some divisive on-field antics. And those concerns have been raised again in the wake of United's chastening 3-0 loss in the Manchester derby.

Keane, a former Manchester United captain in his own right, said on Sky Sports post-match: "The one thing I would do, after today having watched him again, I would definitely take the captaincy off him, 100 per cent. I know it was a big decision to change the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material.

While other people may have a problem with Fernandes donning the captain's armband, he made it clear during pre-season that there were no issues between him and Maguire. "He gave me congratulations and he said he is really happy for me," Fernandes said prior to the new season. "I understand his position is not the best at the moment. It has to be difficult for him but he came and said congratulations to me and I am happy about that because we have always had a good relationship.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: Roy Keane says Bruno Fernandes should be stripped off Man United captaincy‘Fernandes is not captaincy material. He’s the opposite to what I would want in a captain.’

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Roy Keane urges Erik ten Hag to replace Bruno Fernandes with new Man Utd captainBruno Fernandes' conduct one again copped criticism in the Manchester derby with club legend Roy Keane calling for the Portuguese midfielder to be stripped of the captaincy

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Keane gives damning Man Utd verdict after derby displayManchester United were outclassed by Manchester City once again with Roy Keane admitting their 3-0 loss could've been even worse with Andre Onana sparing their blushes

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gary Neville tells Bruno Fernandes he's 'conning no-one' after Man City anticsGary Neville was left furious with Bruno Fernandes’s contributions during Manchester United’s heavy defeat to fierce rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Erling Haaland shines as Man City condemn Man Utd to heavy derby day defeatNorwegian striker scores two before Phil Foden wraps up easy win at Old Trafford

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Fans can't believe what Roy Keane wanted Hojilund to do in Manchester derbyKeane's reaction shocked many fans who thought it was out of character for the Corkman

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕