Maguire's stance on Fernandes as Man Utd captain after brutal Keane verdict

However, there have been question marks over the Portuguese midfielder's suitability for such a role in the past after some divisive on-field antics. And those concerns have been raised again in the wake of United's chastening 3-0 loss in the Manchester derby.
Keane, a former Manchester United captain in his own right, said on Sky Sports post-match: "The one thing I would do, after today having watched him again, I would definitely take the captaincy off him, 100 per cent. I know it was a big decision to change the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material.
While other people may have a problem with Fernandes donning the captain's armband, he made it clear during pre-season that there were no issues between him and Maguire. "He gave me congratulations and he said he is really happy for me," Fernandes said prior to the new season. "I understand his position is not the best at the moment. It has to be difficult for him but he came and said congratulations to me and I am happy about that because we have always had a good relationship.
