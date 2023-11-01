Eddie Howe's X-rated Newcastle team talk before blowing Man Utd away

Howe's team went on a run of eight wins from nine games, allowing them to squeak over the line despite winning just one of their final five matches. The Amazon documentary 'We Are Newcastle United' shed more light on that run, including a memorable team-talk from Howe as his team put Ten Hag's men to the sword.

"I just want to try and maximise what we can from the group of players that we have to try and direct their thoughts," Howe told the Amazon cameras before the game. "There’s not a set way, I don’t have a formula that I use as to what to say, it’s emotion at the time, your gut instinct. But I think anger can be a positive emotion."

"So comments from their manager : 'They have the lowest ball in play time in the league and are quite successful at slowing the game down. It is an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to play against them. So it is up to us that we get the speed in the game and we’re also dependant on the refereeing as well.'

After a goalless first half, Howe's team took control in the second period. Willock put them in front in the 65th minute, with Wilson making sure of the points in the closing stages. "I think it was an important win, and most importantly it was a very good performance from the players today," Howe told the BBC after the Manchester United win. "I thought from start to finish, really high energy, real quality as well, a lot of chances created, so delighted with the players."

