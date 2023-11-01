Luis Suarez's Inter Miami contract negotiations ahead of Lionel Messi reunion

The Uruguayan striker has been heavily linked with a move to David Beckham's MLS outfit Inter Miami in recent months following the arrival of several former Camp Nou heroes at the club. Speculation has ramped up in the past month, especially amid the expected departure of Josef Martinez from DRV PNK Stadium.

The Herons star will likely leave the club at the end of the year, and he missed the team's final regular season fixture of the campaign against Charlotte FC on October 21. Martinez's impending exit would, of course, free up a place on Miami's roster - as well as a crucial international player slot.

As for Suarez, negotiations over a potential transfer are alleged to have taken place over email already, according to Spanish outlet El Pais. The former Liverpool marksman's contract with Brazilian side Gremio was reduced from two years to a single year in July, meaning he will become a free agent in December.

Therefore, Vice City co-owner Beckham and his partners will have free reign to strike a deal with the 36-year-old and his representatives. The report also contends that a meeting between the aforementioned parties is expected to take place next month. As it stands, they claim that all Suarez will need to agree with Miami is his 'contractual details' and some 'other aspects', including a new home.

The veteran striker has previously spoken of his commitment to the Gremio cause, at least until the end of his contract in Porto Alegre. Earlier in his spell, he admitted: "I committed to the club to try to play as many games as I can, it is my way of thanking them for their effort."However, Gremio president Alberto Guerra has spoken more honestly about the possibility of Suarez departing, telling Gaucha ZH: "Many things can happen until the end of the year.

