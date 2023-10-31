RIo Ferdinand makes claim about real reason Jude Bellingham rejected Man Utd

The 20-year-old is arguably the hottest property in the game right now, sensationally scoring twice on Saturday to inspire Real Madrid to an El Clasico win over Barcelona. Indeed, his stellar displays since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund saw him awarded the Kopa Trophy at Monday's Ballon d'Or awards for the world's best player aged under 21.

And a host of England's top-flight clubs, including United, have been left to rue not striving harder to sign the midfielder when he left Birmingham City in 2020. The then-teenager reportedly toured the club's Carrington training premises and was even offered advice by Sir Alex Ferguson, before opting for a £22.75million switch to Germany.

And now ex-United defender Ferdinand has risked enraging fans by claiming the club scuppered a potential deal by failing to give Bellingham the guarantees he wanted. And that prompted the Englishman to look elsewhere.

"Do you know what I heard it was, he wanted some assurances about being a first-team player," Ferdinand told Vibe with Five . "And United weren’t willing to give him those assurances, that’s what I heard from a very good source.

"He wasn’t given assurances of being around the first team and he’s said, ‘do you know what, I know my worth, I know my value and if you don’t value me the way I see myself I’m going to have to jog on and go to another club’."The irony of Ferdinand's claims are exacerbated by United's recent summer transfer window coming under scrutiny, with manager Erik ten Hag spending more than £170m.

