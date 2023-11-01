Sir Bobby Charlton's cause of death confirmed after Man Utd legend's passing

The Manchester United legend died aged 86 last month following a battle with dementia. He is regarded as one of English football's greatest-ever players after winning the World Cup, European Cup, Ballon d'Or and three league titles, among other honours.

An inquest was held at Cheshire Coroner's Court on Wednesday to distinguish Charlton's cause of death. The England hero suffered an accidental fall at the Willows care home in Knutsford and was declared dead at Macclesfield Hospital on Saturday, October 21, the court heard.

The inquest, in Warrington, heard that Charlton lost his balance as he stood up from his chair and hit a windowsill. He may have also struck a radiator during the fall.

