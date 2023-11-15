Man sentenced to 5 years for sexually exploiting children on Facebook

A young Wicklow man who posed as a teenage girl on Facebook to sexually exploit over 60 young children by getting them to send him naked photos of themselves has been sentenced to five years in prison. Lorcan Tracey (26), a single man of The Commons, Rathnew, Co Wicklow appeared before a sitting of Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court in relation to a total of 190 charges on sexual exploitation and child pornography offences.

Judge Patrick Quinn said Tracey had adopted the online persona of a 12-13 year-old girl to get his victims to send them naked photos of themselves and on one day alone had targeted 20 young people online. The court heard that there were a total of 64 victims of the accused including one boy who was aged just 8 years. Judge Quinn said Tracey had engaged in “cruel and intrusive” behaviour of young children whose ages he knew and had exploited their personal vulnerabilities and frailtie

