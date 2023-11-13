Man jailed for life for sexually abusing family members

A 'deviant father figure' who sexually abused his granddaughter and his nephew as part of a 'campaign of rape' has been jailed for life. The 66-year-old patriarch of the family and his three sons were convicted of sexually abusing four family members, who were all children at the time. His sons were given jail terms of between 11 years and 16-and-a-half years. The man is already serving a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing his daughter.

His wife was jailed for two years for assisting one of her sons after he anally raped her granddaughter and for one count of assaulting the same child

