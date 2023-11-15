Staffing levels for fire service in Cork not increased since 1970, says union representative

Ongoing problems with recruitment and retention in the country’s firefighting services combined with a lack of specialised training in key areas is “a disaster waiting to happen”, the Siptu conference in Galway heard on Wednesday morning. Cathal Murray, a full-time firefighter and union representative based in Cork said staffing levels for the service in Cork had not been increased since 1970 despite substantial increases in the city’s population and the area over which it is spread.

High profile incidents in Creeslough, Wexford and Midleton had highlighted a lack of resources and shortages of staff that urgently need to be addressed, he said

