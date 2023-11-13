Dublin-based Garda Detective Found Guilty of Assaulting Man in Bar

A Dublin-based garda detective has been found guilty of attacking a man in a crowded bar who told a court that he was "taking selfies" and not photographing or recording the off-duty officer and his colleagues on a night out. Garda Robert Hennessy pleaded not guilty to assaulting social care worker Michael Finnegan, 40, from Crumlin in Dublin, who was repeatedly punched in the face while socialising at Café en Seine on Dawson Street, Dublin, on 11 December 2019.

Hennessy was prosecuted following a Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigation leading to his non-jury trial at Dublin District Court. Mr Finnegan testified that Hennessy told him he was in garda intelligence before he repeatedly punched him, leaving him bleeding, in pain, dizzy, and with a split lip. It was captured on the bar's security camera system and the footage was played during the trial. The detective garda is in a specialist unit which does surveillance work

