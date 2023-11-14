Young man involved in attack that caused permanent vision loss to be sentenced

A young man involved in an attack in which a young woman lost vision permanently in one eye will be sentenced next month. Alanna Quinn Idris was hit in the face with the saddle of an electric scooter by a male during an attack by four youths on her and a friend on the Ballyfermot Road on December 30, 2021. Ms Quinn Idris, then aged 17, was knocked unconscious and left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbone, and a ruptured eyeball.

Despite numerous reconstructive surgeries, she has lost vision permanently in her right eye as a result of the attack. READ MORE: Brave Alanna Quinn Idris who lost eye in brutal street attack to undergo fifth operation next month Josh Cummins (19) of Raheen Drive, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ms Quinn Idris. He further pleaded guilty to a count of violent disorder and one of production of an article, a hurl, in the course of a dispute. He also pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Louis O'Sullivan as part of the same incident. Cummins has no previous conviction

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_İE: Melia, Curtis, and Lonergan excel in FAI Cup final to show why the LOI is a young man's gameThe LOI is the second-youngest league in Europe, and yesterday platformed some of the best of its teenage talent.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Rosanna Davison Embraces Parenthood MilestonesFormer Miss World Rosanna Davison talks about embracing the milestones of parenthood with her three children. She loves seeing them reach new milestones but also feels the time-consuming nature of having three young children.

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: This Morning fans call for Cat Deeley to be permanent host amid epic game returnThis Morning viewers have called for Cat Deeley and Rylan Clark to be the permanent hosts of the ITV chat show as they presented together on Monday

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RTEBUSİNESS: RTÉ to cap salaries and reduce workforce as part of new strategic visionNo one in RTÉ will be paid a salary exceeding that of the Director-General under a maximum pay cap that is being set as part a new strategic vision for the broadcaster, a staff meeting has heard. The organisation's new strategic vision says this pay cut will be delivered"as contracts expire... and by reviewing and reducing allowances". The plan, announced by Director General Kevin Bakhurst, also says the broadcaster is to continue to reduce the pay of RTÉ's highest paid presenters. Mr Bakhurst said the plan will see RTÉ become a smaller organisation over the next five years, but the role it will play in Irish life will not be diminished. The organisation’s new strategic vision, published this afternoon, outlines how the workforce at the station will be cut by 20% - or 400 people - over the period. Forty positions will be cut soon, funded by the proceeds of sale of land on the Donnybrook campus in 2017

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more »

RTENEWS: EU pledges 'substantial' contribution to climate fundThe European Union will make a 'substantial' financial contribution to a new international fund addressing the destruction caused by climate change, the EU's executive Commission has said.

Source: rtenews | Read more »