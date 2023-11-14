Wicklow Native Liam Scales Reflects on His Career and Challenges

Wicklow native Liam Scales, who was on the LOI team of the year in 2021, has made significant progress in his career. He has played for UCD, Shamrock Rovers, and even in the Champions League. Scales reflects on his experiences playing against top teams like Atlético Madrid and his former club Aberdeen. Despite facing challenges, he believes that these experiences have helped him reach an elite standard.

Injuries to Chiedozie Ogbene and Evan Ferguson pose a challenge for Ireland's upcoming match against the Netherlands. Scales also mentions receiving his PFAI team of the year medal from 2021, which he missed out on due to his move to Celtic

