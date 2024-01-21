Malachy O’Rourke: ‘Maybe it was just that wee bit of desire and hunger that got us across the line’

All-Ireland club finals these days tend not to pass without some blizzard of contention and the hurling decider delivered this term. O’Loughlin Gaels were left frustrated by what they felt was a legitimate goal not awarded during the first half of their one-point defeat.





Maintaining Competitive Provincial and National Teams in Irish RugbyMaintaining competitive provincial and national teams is a balancing act for the IRFU but it has served Irish rugby well. Maybe Rassie Erasmus and South African rugby have it sussed. Unlike the vast majority of their international rivals – be they New Zealand, France, England, Ireland or even Wales, to a degree – they permit their players to play abroad, so allowing Japanese, Top 14, Premiership and Irish provinces to pick up much of the financial slack while players accumulate game time in a variety of competitions.

St Brigid's return to All-Ireland final after 11 yearsSt Brigid's, a club from Roscommon, will return to the All-Ireland final after 11 years. Ronan Stack, the only starting player from the 2013 final, reflects on his career and the team's success.

Glen wins surreal All-Ireland club senior football semi-finalGlen led by seven points during the second half, got reeled back level by Crokes in the closing stages but then managed to go four ahead again in the dying seconds of a chaotic closing period in which both sides scored injury-time goals. At the final whistle just the minimum separated the sides, Glen had won a rematch 12 months in the making.

Foggy conditions affect All-Ireland club semi-final in NewrySpectators struggled to see the action on the fair side of the pitch for much of the All-Ireland club semi-final between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes in Newry due to heavy fog. Despite the poor visibility, the match went ahead as scheduled, leaving Glen to prepare for a showdown with St Brigid’s.

