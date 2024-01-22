Main Suspect in Sophie Toscan du Plantier Murder Dies of Suspected Heart Attack

Ian Bailey, the main suspect in the killing of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996, has died of a suspected heart attack. Passersby attempted to revive him before paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. It is uncertain if a postmortem will be conducted due to his previous medical history.





