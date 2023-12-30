Prime suspect being questioned for murder of Tristan Sherry

Gardai were last night quizzing the prime suspect for the murder of Tristan Sherry – as fears grew for the health of the man shot in the Christmas Eve horror. Sources have told The Irish Mirror that the man arrested late on Thursday night over the gruesome killing of Sherry in a west Dublin restaurant is being quizzed over whether he delivered most of the blows that led to the would-be assassin's death.

As many as six men were involved in the attack on Sherry (26) after he shot a criminal in a murder bid – but the suspect in custody is being questioned over whether he inflicted the most damage. READ MORE - Gardai treating killing of would-be gunman Tristan Sherry as murder “We suspect he was the main player,” a source told us last night. Gardaí have 24 hours to question the suspect – which means he must be either charged or released by later today (Saturday). Sources have revealed gardaí believe there is enough evidence for the suspect – who is in his early 20s and from Blanchardstown in west Dublin – to be charged over the attac





