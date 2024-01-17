Jack Crowley to Take Over as Ireland's Number 10

Jack Crowley is set to step up as the main man in Ireland's number 10 shirt following Johnny Sexton's retirement. The 24-year-old has nine caps for Ireland and has impressed in the Champions Cup for Munster.





