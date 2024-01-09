St Brigid's return to All-Ireland final after 11 years

ON ST PATRICK’S DAY 2013, Ronan Stack was the fresh-faced kid in the St Brigid’s team. The youngster rubbing shoulders with the club’s celebrated names of Mannion, Kilbride and Dolan, as they became the first Roscommon side to lift the Andy Merrigan Cup. Now the club that draws players from Kiltoom and Cam, a community just outside Athlone, will return to the exalted stage of an All-Ireland final. Stack is the only starting player that overlaps between the finalists of 2013 and 2024.

Goalkeeper Cormac Sheehy was on the squad then, substitute Eoin Sheehy came off the bench in that final win over Ballymun Kickhams eleven years ago. The wing-back remains a critical component of a defence that is now anchored by his younger brother Brian, an All-Star nominee last year for his stellar showings for Roscommon. “A career really flies by in a blink of an eye,” said Stack, standing in the cold winter sunshine yesterday, reflecting on a semi-final success over Cork’s Castlehaven. “You’re a young lad and then you’re a veteran. It’s great to be back at this leve





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glen wins surreal All-Ireland club senior football semi-finalGlen led by seven points during the second half, got reeled back level by Crokes in the closing stages but then managed to go four ahead again in the dying seconds of a chaotic closing period in which both sides scored injury-time goals. At the final whistle just the minimum separated the sides, Glen had won a rematch 12 months in the making.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Foggy conditions affect All-Ireland club semi-final in NewrySpectators struggled to see the action on the fair side of the pitch for much of the All-Ireland club semi-final between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes in Newry due to heavy fog. Despite the poor visibility, the match went ahead as scheduled, leaving Glen to prepare for a showdown with St Brigid’s.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Cost of public service pensions in Ireland rises by 17% in three yearsActuarial report notes bill will start to fall from 2040 as impact of newer recruits paying towards their pension takes hold

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Discover the Best Food Shops in Ireland for 2023Celebrate unique retailers all around the country with the Best Food Shops in Ireland for 2023. Explore a diverse range of food, coffee, and wine shops worthy of their own Best Shops list.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Gymnastics Ireland Fails to Attend Mediation Meeting with Family of Black GymnastGymnastics Ireland did not attend a mediation meeting with the family of a young black gymnast who was snubbed by one of its judges during a highly controversial medal ceremony last year. The revelation contradicts testimony provided to an Oireachtas committee by a senior department official in October, and raises new questions about how the issue was handled by the relevant authorities.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

A Day in the Life of Siobhan Curtin: eBay Ireland's PowerhouseWe follow Siobhan through her day, as she reveals the secrets behind her almost 20 year tenure with eBay.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »