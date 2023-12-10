Gymnastics Ireland Fails to Attend Mediation Meeting with Family of Black Gymnast

Gymnastics Ireland did not attend a mediation meeting with the family of a young black gymnast who was snubbed by one of its judges during a highly controversial medal ceremony last year. The revelation contradicts testimony provided to an Oireachtas committee by a senior department official in October, and raises new questions about how the issue was handled by the relevant authorities.
A special investigation by the Irish Mirror has established that a mediation process aimed at resolving a complaint of racism was arranged by Gymnastics Ireland in August – almost 18 months after the incident – but nobody from the organisation attended. READ MORE - Family at centre of racism storm blast Gymnastics Ireland apology as 'useless' A spokesperson told the Irish Mirror that the organisation had believed that it was not required to attend the mediation which it understood had been arranged in order to try to resolve a complaint against the judge and not against i
