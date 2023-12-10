Gymnastics Ireland Fails to Attend Mediation Meeting with Family of Black Gymnast

Gymnastics Ireland did not attend a mediation meeting with the family of a young black gymnast who was snubbed by one of its judges during a highly controversial medal ceremony last year. The revelation contradicts testimony provided to an Oireachtas committee by a senior department official in October, and raises new questions about how the issue was handled by the relevant authorities.

A special investigation by the Irish Mirror has established that a mediation process aimed at resolving a complaint of racism was arranged by Gymnastics Ireland in August – almost 18 months after the incident – but nobody from the organisation attended. READ MORE - Family at centre of racism storm blast Gymnastics Ireland apology as 'useless' A spokesperson told the Irish Mirror that the organisation had believed that it was not required to attend the mediation which it understood had been arranged in order to try to resolve a complaint against the judge and not against i





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-governor of Ireland's highest-security jail fails in sexist discrimination complaintThe ex-governor of Ireland's highest-security jail, who claimed she was demoted 'at the behest' of a group of male prison officers under her command has failed in a sexist discrimination complaint.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

Chloe Ormond and Natara Byrne Attend Real Techniques' Christmas EventChloe Ormond and her mum Natara Byrne were among the familiar faces who attended Real Techniques' Christmas event in Dublin. The event showcased the brand's new Christmas gift sets and was hosted by Paul Ryder. Influencers and radio presenters were also in attendance.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Large Crowds Attend Pro-Palestine Protest in DublinLarge crowds gathered in Dublin for a pro-Palestine protest, demanding an end to the conflict between Israel and Gaza. The demonstration, organized by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, aimed to show support for Palestinian freedom and call for immediate ceasefire and lifting of the siege in Gaza.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ed Sheeran to Attend Katie Taylor's Boxing RematchEd Sheeran, a boxing fan, will join Matchroom Boxing for Katie Taylor's rematch with Chantelle Cameron in Ireland. Sheeran's late grandfather had prominent roles in the British Boxing Board of Control.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Famous Faces Attend Opening Night of Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryA number of famous faces attended the opening night of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre. Celebrities such as Jennifer Zamparelli, Kathryn Thomas, Marty Whelan, Ray Darcy, Suzanne Kane, Erica Cody, Alesia Weir, Sonya Lennon, Marty Miller, and Dee Woods were spotted at the event. The musical tells the story of Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Erik ten Hag misses Bobby Charlton's funeral as Man Utd stars attend ceremonyThousands of fans started gathering outside Old Trafford on Monday morning to pay their respects ahead of the funeral of Sir Bobby Charlton at Manchester Cathedral

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »