Orange Weather Warning in Effect for All of Ireland

An orange weather warning is in effect for all of Ireland. A status red warning for Co Donegal will come into effect at 9pm. A red wind warning is now in effect in Co Donegal. Donegal County Council has urged the public to take extra care and not to travel unless it is “absolutely essential”.

The ESB is working to restore power to over 170,000 customers hit by outages caused by Storm Isha on Sunday evening, with more homes, farms and businesses – particularly in the northwest – expected to be impacted in the coming hours due to high winds. While the electricity provider is working to restore power where possible, it is expected that many will be without power overnight. The ESB said that counties Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry were among the worst-affected regions in the country. “ESB Networks continue to monitor the impact of Storm Isha closely, switching customers back remotely where possible





