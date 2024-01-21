Conor Glass leads Glen to All-Ireland senior championship title

Conor Glass scored a late goal to secure Glen's first-ever All-Ireland senior championship title. The Derry team avenged last year's defeat and overcame St Brigid's in a dramatic finale at Croke Park. The Watty Graham's weathered the storm to reach the promised land and lift the Andy Merrigan Cup.





Glen wins surreal All-Ireland club senior football semi-finalGlen led by seven points during the second half, got reeled back level by Crokes in the closing stages but then managed to go four ahead again in the dying seconds of a chaotic closing period in which both sides scored injury-time goals. At the final whistle just the minimum separated the sides, Glen had won a rematch 12 months in the making.

Glen avenges All-Ireland defeat with victory over KilmacudGlen avenged their All-Ireland defeat to Kilmacud Crokes with a 1-14 to 2-10 victory. Momentum shifted in favor of Kilmacud during the second half, but Glen secured the win with a late goal.

Foggy conditions affect All-Ireland club semi-final in NewrySpectators struggled to see the action on the fair side of the pitch for much of the All-Ireland club semi-final between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes in Newry due to heavy fog. Despite the poor visibility, the match went ahead as scheduled, leaving Glen to prepare for a showdown with St Brigid’s.

